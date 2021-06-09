Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) in the last few weeks:

6/8/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

6/4/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

6/3/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$88.00 to C$93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$77.00.

6/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$82.00 to C$83.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$86.00 to C$91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $81.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,653. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $49,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

