Analyzing Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

80.1% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 71.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medical Properties Trust and Monmouth Real Estate Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78 Monmouth Real Estate Investment 0 3 1 0 2.25

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $23.11, indicating a potential upside of 6.45%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus target price of $17.80, indicating a potential downside of 8.86%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 39.02% 7.03% 3.12% Monmouth Real Estate Investment 59.97% 18.16% 5.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $1.25 billion 10.22 $431.45 million $1.57 13.83 Monmouth Real Estate Investment $167.82 million 11.44 -$22.14 million $0.78 25.04

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth Real Estate Investment. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth Real Estate Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Monmouth Real Estate Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. Our occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.