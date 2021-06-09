Analyzing Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Skillz and Her Imports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 3 6 0 2.67 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skillz currently has a consensus target price of $25.06, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Her Imports.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skillz and Her Imports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $230.12 million 39.78 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -56.32 Her Imports $12.14 million 0.02 -$7.48 million N/A N/A

Her Imports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz N/A -52.30% -14.25% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Skillz beats Her Imports on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

