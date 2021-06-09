Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson Sells 23,421 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $195.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $196.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

