Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.48

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 49565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

