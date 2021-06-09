ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in ANSYS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS stock opened at $329.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.68 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,217 shares of company stock worth $2,602,218. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

