Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $86.69 million and $13.64 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

