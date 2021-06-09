Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives $91.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 102,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

