ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.30

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

ArcelorMittal has a payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.08.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

