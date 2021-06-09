Argan (NYSE:AGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.71. The company has a market cap of $775.25 million, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.54. Argan has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Argan news, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $50,875.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,126.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,461 shares of company stock valued at $865,944 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

