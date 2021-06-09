Argan (NYSE:AGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%.
Shares of Argan stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.71. The company has a market cap of $775.25 million, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.54. Argan has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $55.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st.
Argan Company Profile
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.
Read More: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.