argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $327.33.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. Research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
