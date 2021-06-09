argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in argenx by 23.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,917,000 after acquiring an additional 540,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 72.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,230,000 after acquiring an additional 302,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 63.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,756,000 after acquiring an additional 215,719 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $157,708,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.62.

ARGX opened at $267.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.16. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $210.35 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

