Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $685.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report sales of $685.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.51 million to $691.40 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $540.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $228,349.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,778.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,902,769.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,037 shares of company stock worth $27,096,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $4.18 on Friday, reaching $358.90. 10,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,206. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $357.32. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.36.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

