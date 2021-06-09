Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 177,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 247,375 shares.The stock last traded at $13.26 and had previously closed at $13.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHH. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.26.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

