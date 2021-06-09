Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,678,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $975,571.72.

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $994,321.62.

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68.

Fastly stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.69. 8,979,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,292. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.