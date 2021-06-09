Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,342 ($30.60). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,332 ($30.47), with a volume of 347,013 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,343.33 ($30.62).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,352.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of £18.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Associated British Foods Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

