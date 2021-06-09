AstroNova (ALOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect AstroNova to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.65 million, a P/E ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

