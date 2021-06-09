Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells $81,829.20 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Utpal Koppikar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38.

Shares of ATRA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 1,008,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,297. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 78.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 52,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 268,495 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 683,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 73,403 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 45,201 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,872,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

