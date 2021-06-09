Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 349,545 shares.The stock last traded at $22.97 and had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.55.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Athira Pharma by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 470,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 77,738 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

