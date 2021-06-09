Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

