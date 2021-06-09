Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 11,309 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

