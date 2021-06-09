Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 27,139 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,190,000 after buying an additional 658,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,530,000 after buying an additional 206,291 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,542,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,080 shares of company stock valued at $29,143,111 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

