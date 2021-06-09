Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after acquiring an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after acquiring an additional 503,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 289,443 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $159.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.22. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $168.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.99.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

