Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

ADSK stock opened at $278.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.91. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 524,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $160,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,399 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

