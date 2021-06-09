B. Riley Increases Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Price Target to $5.25

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $2.50 to $5.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

CHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE CHS opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $772.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $4,426,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $167,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

