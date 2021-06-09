Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Badger Meter posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

NYSE:BMI traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $111.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

