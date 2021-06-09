Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

American Beacon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 9.7% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.00. The company had a trading volume of 248,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.30. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $111.00 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIDU. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

