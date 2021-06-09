Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.29. Baker Hughes posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. 6,727,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,422,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

