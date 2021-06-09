Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAFYY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 1,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Balfour Beatty has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

