Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAFYY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 1,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Balfour Beatty has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

