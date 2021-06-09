Bali Muralidhar Acquires 12,100 Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Bali Muralidhar purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bali Muralidhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Bali Muralidhar acquired 5,915 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $55,482.70.

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($3.10). Equities research analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

