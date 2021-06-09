Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

