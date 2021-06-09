Ballentine Partners LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

O opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

