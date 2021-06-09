Ballentine Partners LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60. The company has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

