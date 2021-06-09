Ballentine Partners LLC Has $427,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in eBay by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in eBay by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,668,111 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,823,000 after buying an additional 50,965 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

