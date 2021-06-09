Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in The Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in The Hershey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in The Hershey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock worth $5,056,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

NYSE:HSY opened at $173.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

