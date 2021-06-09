Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Eaton by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.52. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

