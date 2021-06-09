Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.