Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

