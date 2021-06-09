Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 152 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Shares of C opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

