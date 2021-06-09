Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Insider Constantine Iordanou Buys 150 Shares

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) insider Constantine Iordanou acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £129 ($168.54).

Constantine Iordanou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Constantine Iordanou purchased 15,000 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

On Tuesday, June 1st, Constantine Iordanou purchased 639 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £562.32 ($734.67).

On Friday, May 28th, Constantine Iordanou purchased 73,098 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £64,326.24 ($84,042.64).

LON:BOCH opened at GBX 89.80 ($1.17) on Wednesday. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The company has a market capitalization of £400.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.93.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed term deposits; housing, student, consumer, business, syndicated, project, and shipping finance; and debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

