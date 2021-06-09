Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 2,121 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUTU. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Futu by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after buying an additional 2,093,138 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Futu by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after buying an additional 929,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Futu by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after buying an additional 764,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Futu by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after buying an additional 644,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

