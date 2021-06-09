Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 2,121 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUTU. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Futu by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after buying an additional 2,093,138 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Futu by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after buying an additional 929,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Futu by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after buying an additional 764,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Futu by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after buying an additional 644,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Futu stock opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.28.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.
Futu Profile
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
