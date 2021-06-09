Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 66,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.