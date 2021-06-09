Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 12,120 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 39.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

PVG opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

