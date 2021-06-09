Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,043,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after buying an additional 1,388,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,200 shares of company stock valued at $812,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.