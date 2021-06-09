Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 175 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 207.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $126,793.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,037 shares of company stock valued at $27,096,803 over the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $354.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $357.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.