Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

BCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.63 on Monday. Barclays has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Barclays by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 67,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

