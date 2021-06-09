Barclays Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $70.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.64% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

BLDR stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after acquiring an additional 627,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81,461 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

