Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$28.41. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 4,653,266 shares traded.

ABX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.55.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$49.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.90.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.4903495 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.