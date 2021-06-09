Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.50

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.50 and last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.40.

BAMXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.64.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $32.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

