Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was upgraded by Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTEGF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.79.

Shares of BTEGF opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

